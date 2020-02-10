Overturned tractor-trailer snarls I-440 traffic near Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate-440 west was closed briefly Monday after a tractor-trailer overturned in a multi-vehicle collision.

Raleigh police said two passenger vehicles sustained damage in the collision that occurred just before 10:30 a.m.

The tractor-trailer damaged the concrete barrier between the east and westbound lanes of I-440. Raleigh police confirmed one person suffered minor injuries.

Police were able to quickly reopen a lane to help traffic flow as they removed the truck from the scene.

All lanes of the interstate were reopened by 11:30 a.m.

