Overturned trailer blocks I-440 lanes near Wade Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Interstate 440 heading east is expected to be blocked through the evening rush-hour Monday after a crash near Wade Avenue, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 3:55 p.m. near mile marker 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The right two eastbound lanes are closed.
A photo from the scene showed the trailer from a tractor-trailer was overturned across lanes and blocking traffic. The cab portion of the tractor-trailer was upright.
The crash scene should be clear by 7 p.m., according to NCDOT officials.
There was no word about injuries.
