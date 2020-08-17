Overturned trailer blocks I-440 lanes near Wade Ave. in Raleigh

The overturned trailer that is blocking traffic on I-440 in Raleigh Monday afternoon. Photo by Colt West/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Interstate 440 heading east is expected to be blocked through the evening rush-hour Monday after a crash near Wade Avenue, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 3:55 p.m. near mile marker 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The right two eastbound lanes are closed.

A photo from the scene showed the trailer from a tractor-trailer was overturned across lanes and blocking traffic. The cab portion of the tractor-trailer was upright.

The crash scene should be clear by 7 p.m., according to NCDOT officials.

There was no word about injuries.

