Courtesy the Town of Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic incident involving an overturned trailer has closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 in Wake Forest early Monday.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Stadium Drive, town officials said.

Emergency responders are on scene working to clear the roadway. Town officials did not provide an estimated time of when the roadway would open.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.