MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned truck blocked lanes on both sides of Interstate 40 near Aviation Parkway late Wednesday afternoon.
On a traffic camera, a truck appeared to have crashed and overturned onto the concrete barrier. Multiple lanes were blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides between Reedy Creek Road and Aviation Parkway.
There was no word on any injuries due to the crash.
This story will be updated.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Overturned truck blocks lanes on both sides of I-40 near Aviation Pkwy
- Hurricanes announce 2021 NHL schedule
- Panthers likely without McCaffrey vs. Washington
- CDC director says more than 1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine
- Trump vetoes defense bill that included measure requiring renaming Fort Bragg