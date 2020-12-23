Overturned truck blocks lanes on both sides of I-40 near Aviation Pkwy

Wake County News

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned truck blocked lanes on both sides of Interstate 40 near Aviation Parkway late Wednesday afternoon.

On a traffic camera, a truck appeared to have crashed and overturned onto the concrete barrier. Multiple lanes were blocked on both the eastbound and westbound sides between Reedy Creek Road and Aviation Parkway.

There was no word on any injuries due to the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

