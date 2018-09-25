Overturned truck closes lane of US 1 north near Apex Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This pickup truck was also involved in the crash. Photo by Robert Richardson/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS 17 photo [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Robert Richardson/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Robert Richardson/CBS 17 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS 17 photo [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Robert Richardson/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - An overturned truck Tuesday afternoon closed the left lane of northbound US 1 just south of Apex.

NCDOT said the lane closure is near Exit 93 (NC-540) and the crash also involved a pickup truck.

Information on injuries has not been released at this time.

A CBS 17 reporter at the scene reported at 12:45 p.m. that it appeared rescuers were trying to get a driver out of the overturned 18-wheeler.

Just after 1 p.m. a person was removed from the tractor-trailer and placed on a stretcher.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

No detour information was released.