Overturned truck closes lane of US 1 north near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - An overturned truck Tuesday afternoon closed the left lane of northbound US 1 just south of Apex.
NCDOT said the lane closure is near Exit 93 (NC-540) and the crash also involved a pickup truck.
Information on injuries has not been released at this time.
A CBS 17 reporter at the scene reported at 12:45 p.m. that it appeared rescuers were trying to get a driver out of the overturned 18-wheeler.
Just after 1 p.m. a person was removed from the tractor-trailer and placed on a stretcher.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
No detour information was released.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
