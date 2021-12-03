Overturned vehicle shuts down lanes at Louisburg, Perry Creek roads in Raleigh

Police respond to T-boned vehicle in Raleigh on Friday (Andrew Miller, CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A T-boned car that landed on its driver-side has shut down northbound lanes at the intersection of Louisburg and Perry Creek roads in Raleigh early Friday.

Police and ambulance arrived on-scene to assist a driver who had their car flipped at around 8 a.m.

However, the cause of the crash and the extent of injuries remain under investigation.

Raleigh police do not currently have an estimated time for the area to be cleared.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.