RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Three people were injured following a shooting at a bar, Raleigh police said.

It happened Monday just after midnight at the Rose Bar located on Millbrook Road.

According to Raleigh police, when officers got to the scene, they found three people had non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not specify what those injuries were.

Two victims were taken to WakeMed and one was a walk-in at Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, police said.

Police said the owner of the bar was cited for violating the Governor’s executive order regarding occupancy limitations.

If you have any information that can help investigators on this case, please call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.