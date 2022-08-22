MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced Monday that new nonstop flights to the Bahamas will begin in November.

Bahamasair will begin service from Freeport, Grand Bahama with connections to Nassau. Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline and will be its seventh international destination.

“We are excited about offering travelers nonstop service on Bahamasair to one of their favorite Caribbean

destinations,” said Michael Landguth, President and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The

direct flight is less than two hours and makes for a picture-perfect getaway.”

Bahamasair will fly from RDU on Thursday’s and Sunday’s. The year-round service begins Nov. 17 and will operate out of Terminal 2.