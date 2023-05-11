WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to a little more than 10 years in prison for multiple drug charges, the United States Department of Justice said Thursday.

Alphonso Lewis, 47, was sentenced to 121 months, or a little more than 10 years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute and two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, the DOJ said.

On April 22, 2022, a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lewis’ car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said they smelled a marijuana odor and found a package in the car. The package was mailed from McAllen, Texas, a source city for drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

A probable cause search was done and the deputy opened the package and discovered 901 grams of pure methamphetamine and 350 grams of marijuana, according to court documents.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Lewis had distributed more than five kilograms of meth to eastern North Carolina from 2021 until his federal arrest last August.

Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made an announcement after the sentencing.

“Our office is proud to support our local law enforcement partners like Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in their battle to eliminate narcotics trafficking in their communities,” he said. “This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to go after people peddling this poison and should serve as a warning to those considering doing the same.”