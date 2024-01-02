RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A painkiller shortage is making it harder for patients in North Carolina to get the medicine they need, including Hydrocodone, Percocet, and Norco.

If you’re prescribed one of those drugs in the short term, you may be in the clear. But for people taking the pills for long-term treatment with higher doses and larger amounts, the shortage can quickly become a health concern.

“If they take it two, three, four times a day they may have to cut back to once or twice a day which can cause symptoms for them, withdrawal symptoms, breakthrough pain, and their lifestyle is affected by it,” Melissa Illig, a co-owner and Pharmacist at White Oak Pharmacy in Garner, said.

There are a few factors behind the shortage.

“It’s a whole host of things and we can’t quite pinpoint. Does it come from the DEA specifically, or manufacturers?” Illig explained.

Local pharmacists say it’s just a perfect storm of all of it; labor challenges, supply chain issues, and raw material shortages.

If you’re prescribed one of those medications, pharmacists say to call a few days before your prescription runs out to make sure they’ll have what you need in stock.