Pair arrested 2 weeks after man shot, killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Raleigh, police announced Tuesday.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, Raleigh police responded to a shooting report along the 1200-block of Boyer Street. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Earl Taylor, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
On Tuesday, police said 40-year-old Raymond Arrington had been arrested for Taylor’s murder.
Britney Johnson, 32, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Police did not release any additional information.