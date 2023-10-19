RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday evening, around three dozen pro-Palestine supporters rallied in downtown Raleigh for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Since the war began after a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups have rallied locally to show solidarity with loved ones who are grieving, missing or fighting overseas.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health ministry reports more than 3,700 Palestinians have died so far. Israeli officials report more than 1,400 killed.

Half of Noor Abualhawa’s family is in Palestine. Her last phone call with her aunt was an emotional one.

“The second she opened the phone, she was in tears. She said, ‘We don’t know what to do. We’re hopeless. We’re lost,’” Abualhawa said. “I think every Palestinian for the last 11 or 12 days at this point has felt nothing but grief and pain and loss.”

The group, organized by the Carolina Peace Center, called for a ceasefire and further humanitarian aid to be sent to Gazan civilians.

“I condemn Hamas attacks on the Israelis, you know, on women, children and men,” Carolina Peace Center director Faisal Khan said. “I also condemn Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories and on civilians that have been over the last seven days in the last 75 years.”