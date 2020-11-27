Pandemic doesn’t slow Black Friday shoppers in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t keep many shoppers from the Black Friday blitz in Raleigh.

“Black Friday is a mad house,” said Queen Adams.

In a year unlike any other, many shoppers didn’t know what to expect out of Black Friday.

“In years past, it’s always been huge crowds,” said Kyle Myrick. “You couldn’t really get around.”

The early morning wakeup call was the same in 2020 for many shoppers – some getting up as early as 4 a.m.

They were looking for sales but early in the day, many shoppers found the typical long lines.

“Actually, with the whole COVID thing,I didn’t think there would be too many people out here,” said Johnson.

Statewide, greeters are being tasked with enforcing a mask mandate as signs warn shoppers about social distancing.

“Did you feel safe in the store?” asked CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“Yes,” said Adams. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be shopping there.”

“As long as you wear your mask, and you’re hand washing and everything I think you should be fine,” said Myrick. “If you notice there’s too many people down one aisle try to avoid that.”

With that in mind, CBS 17 wanted to know if the price drops were really worth the risk.

“As long as you wear your mask, and you’re hand washing and everything I think you should be fine,” said Myrick. “If you notice there’s too many people down one aisle try to avoid that.”

“It’s safe,” said Johnson. “Just make sure you keep your mask on.”

According to the National Retail Federation, if you’re in the market for a new TV or appliance for your home Black Friday is the best time to buy, but the best deals on toys and computers are typically seen next weekend.