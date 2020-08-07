Pandemic forces music producer who’s traveled with superstars to move in with mom in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tremaine Williams traveled the world with music superstars, first working as a producer and more recently as a stage manager.

His work came to a grinding halt back in March with COVID-19. Now he’s back where he grew up, living with his mother in Raleigh.

Over the last 16 years, Williams has worked hard living in Los Angeles, building a successful career in the music industry.

“I’ve worked with Jill Scott, 50 Cent, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, just everybody,” Williams said.

After 10 years as a producer, he received an offer he couldn’t pass up, touring with Mariah Carey.

“You’re going to pay me to see the world, absolutely. I’ll do it. And I always kept my studio stuff on the side. Just in case,” he explained.

That side hustle became especially important in March when Williams learned his job stage managing would be coming to an end indefinitely. It was another casualty of COVID-19.

“We were in Las Vegas finishing up Mariah’s residency and we got the word that in the next week or two everything just shutdown,” Williams said.

That’s when Williams moved back home and in with his mother. He called it an “adjustment.”

Fortunately, his new roommate doesn’t seem to mind his strange hours and all the noise, or the fact that his studio is her dining room table.

“This is now my world class workspace where we get records done,” he said.

And people have been calling.

“The artist can’t afford to pay you what they were going to pay you, or they just can’t afford to pay you cause they’re trying to figure out how to make it work, he explained.

Williams said he’s charging up to 40 percent less, he calls it the COVID discount.

While he’s still adjusting to this new life, he said being back in Raleigh hasn’t been too bad.

“It’s growing on me, definitely,” he said.