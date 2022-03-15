RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Although the past two years have been tumultuous for restaurants, the COVID-19 pandemic did bring some changes for the better.

Raleigh city leaders are making outdoor dining permanent for businesses who want to keep serving customers on the sidewalk or in parking spaces.

Charles Kmet, operations manager at Virgil’s Cocktails and Cocina, said when the pandemic forced shutdowns two years ago this week, outdoor dining became a necessity.

“Outdoor dining is what helped us pay our bills,” Kmet said. “It’s a small restaurant, so having outdoor dining has allowed us to maybe bring more people in, especially on beautiful days like today.”

The city of Raleigh is allowing businesses to turn what were once makeshift platforms into permanent fixtures through the permanent outdoor dining program.

Starting April 1, restaurants will be able to apply for yearly permits to use sidewalks and approved parking spots out front to serve customers. Businesses will have to pay a permit application fee.

It’s something Kmet said he will take full advantage of.

“If I could make it 300 feet longer I would,” Kmet said. “If I could make it from here to the other end of the street, I would.”

The city of Durham also made streetside dining permanent last fall.

“We’re really heartened that many elected officials are now allowing outdoor dining so that it can become permanent,” said Lynn Minges, president of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. “We’re really excited about that.”

Raleigh city leaders are also trading in 15 parking spots for eight curbside pick-up zones along Hillsborough Street near N.C. State so customers can keep easy access to expanded take-out options at businesses.