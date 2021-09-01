Pandemic surge postpones UNC Rex hospital opening in Holly Springs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- UNC Rex Healthcare was scheduled to open a new campus in Holly Springs this month. That has now been postponed because of the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The hospital system announced Wednesday that the postponement would allow them to keep people at their main Raleigh hospital to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. The new opening date will depend on future case counts.

In a news release, Ernie Bovio, president of UNC Rex, said, “This was a difficult decision, but we need all hands on deck to respond to the rapid surge of COVID patients.”

Our staff is tired, both physically and mentally, but they continue to go above and beyond in caring for our patients each and every day. We want to make sure our teammates have the resources and support they need during these challenging times.” Ernie Bovio

UNC Rex Healthcare said they were also reducing the number of non-emergency surgeries and procedures to free up people to work with COVID-19 patients.

The hospital system said 400 employees will eventually work at the Holly Springs campus with about 40 percent transferring from the Raleigh campus.