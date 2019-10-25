Panther Creek to host annual Wake County Magnet, Early College and Year Round Schools Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From a focus on the arts to science, to helping a child prepare for life after grade school, there’s a magnet program for each child in Wake County.

To help parents decide what school is best for their child, the district is holding its annual Magnet, Year Round and Early College Schools Fair on Saturday.

Wake County Public Schools says on their website that “Wake County magnet schools create well-rounded students by challenging them with programs tailored to their strengths and exposing them to new experiences…magnet schools provide students with the tools they need to see things differently.”

For applications and a Magnet Explorer tool, click here.

If you’re interested in learning about the schools, head over to Panther Creek High School on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon to learn what programs are available. The school is located at 6770 McKrimmon Parkway in Cary.

