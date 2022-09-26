CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever wanted to stand in a haunted spot, open to communication with the “other side” to see what you might find?

That exactly what’s being offered in the Town of Cary this October with the “History that Haunts Cary Trolley Tours.”

The tours represent the first time some of Cary’s historic and private homes with a haunted past will open for exploration of their reported modern-day paranormal activity, according to organizers of the tours—The City Doctor Productions and the tour sponsor, The Douglas Realty Group.

All 14 tours, held from Oct. 12-27, will be led by a professional, Triangle-based paranormal investigator and Dr. Katherine Loflin, a Cary resident and North Carolina native.

“There is tremendous local history in Cary that many don’t know,” said Dr. Loflin.

Loflin said tour-goers are also fortunate that many of Cary’s historic properties and locations are still well-preserved.

All tour guests will be introduced to tools and techniques of paranormal investigations and will take part in conducting a live mini-investigation on site of a few locations that have had paranormal activity reported by current and previous owners.

“I am humbled and delighted to be allowed to take tour guests inside these properties to hear their stories and have their paranormal activity explored for the first time,” said Dr. Loflin.

Properties and locations on The History That Haunts Cary Trolley Tours include Cotton House, the Smokehouse behind the Page-Walker, The Matthews House, The Douglas Realty Group building, and the flagpole in front of the Cary Arts Center.

Tour guests will travel between locations by way of a trolley and will have the option to receive refreshments at Cotton House and at Prohibitive, a newly opened bar at The Matthews House where a custom drink will be designed exclusively for tour guests.

Tickets are $35 per person and are available while spots last online.