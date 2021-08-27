Parent helps create plan for students to eat outdoors at Holly Springs school

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases in schools continue to rise one Wake County mom voiced her concerns, leading her daughter’s school to take a different approach to lunch, hoping it helps slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Rebecca Schuster says when her 4th grader started the school year Monday at Buckhorn Creek Elementary School she wasn’t comfortable with the lunchtime plan.

Students would be seated in groups of three in the cafeteria with a space in between those groups.

“My concern is they are in the cafeteria, they’re unmasked, they’re talking, they’re right on top of each other, they’re vulnerable,” Schuster said.

It was a concern for some parents as COVID cases in the district continue to rise. Rebecca shared those concerns with the school’s principal.

In response, a letter was sent out to parents about a new optional eating tactic they will be trying out with 4th and 5th graders to help keep students safe.

Students have the option of bringing a towel and umbrella to school to eat outdoors. Students will sit on the towel and under the umbrella which is placed in an umbrella holder. The students will be spaced 6 feet apart from others and take off their masks when eating.

In the letter, the school principal said he’s focused on working with parents on finding new ways to create the healthiest environment possible for students.

The new plan has been in place for two days and so far, administrators say it’s going well and they plan to continue with it next week.

Schuster said the plan is a step in the right direction and that her daughter already feels safer at lunch. However the mom also said planning shouldn’t fall to the parents or specific schools, she wants to see a district-wide plan implemented.

“Can we get some shade structures, can the PTA chip in on that, I’d be happy to donate whatever. You know we’re leaving these schools to their own devices and while I agree that one size does not fit all for the schools but there needs to be some kind of guidance,” Schuster said.

The district is considering safety guidelines like routine testing for unvaccinated employees and student-athletes and more outdoor seating. The school board will discuss those safety considerations at their meeting on Sept. 7.