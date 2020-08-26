Parents’ battle with cancer motivates Wake County man in 100-mile Victory Ride cancer fundraiser

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cycling is a solitary sport, but when Jordan DuVall is on his bike, his parents are never far from his thoughts.

“It’s what carries me for all my training rides,” he explained.

His family’s grueling journey with cancer began in May 2019 when doctors diagnosed his dad with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It was an emotional roller coaster, and we didn’t know what the next 24 hours was going to hold,” DuVall said. “It was such relief when he had his first treatment.”

DuVall’s father and mother.

The whole family supported him in his fight — especially DuVall’s mom.

“Dad is almost losing his life, and what we didn’t know is mom was fighting her own battle. We didn’t know, had no idea.”

Just eight months later, his dad was better, but his mom got sick.

“The type of cancer she was ultimately diagnosed with was Stage 4 neuroendocrine tumor cancer,” he said.

She was gone before she could even begin treatment.

“She had a few small moments of consciousness where she was able to say, ‘I love you.'”

That memory pushes him forward to raise money for cancer research. He’s participating in the V Foundation’s Victory Ride. While cyclists usually fill the streets of Raleigh, cyclists this year create their own course because of the pandemic.

Duvall will ride 100 miles, and he won’t be doing it alone. He’ll be carrying his mom’s ashes.

“It’s going to be a challenging ride but I think that’s going to give me a lot of motivation,” he said. “I do have a piece of mom in me and she does live on in me.”

