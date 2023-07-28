RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents and kids found ways to beat the heat Friday as the National Weather service issued a heat advisory.

The splash pad filled up earlier than usual at Chavis Park.

“We’re in the water. Trying to keep cool,” said Sarah Hameson.

She and her friend made it their mission to get their kids out as early as possible before the temperatures increased.

“We figured we would beat the heat and just try to beat the crowd too, but it doesn’t seem like that worked out very well for us because it is already so crowded,” said Samantha Wares.

Joyce Wilson directs a summer camp at New Bethel Christian Church.

She told CBS 17 her kids are prepared for the heat.

“They have water bottles that they actually bring with them, and we have water for them,” said Wilson.

Experts say with the high temps it’s important to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles.