Parents frustrated as Wake County public schools cancels delivery of Chromebooks to students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System cancelled distribution of virtual learning devices on Friday due to an issue with the supplier.

Several parents were not made aware of the delay, and were turned away as they tried to pick up Google Chromebooks for their children at Apex High School.

“This is the second time I’ve come here and yeah, I’m very, very frustrated,” said Brandi Donovan of Cary.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Donovan tells CBS 17 three of her children don’t have the devices they need for virtual learning.

“Me and a couple other parents actually came up here and a guy came out and said, ‘there’s a delay, we can’t do anything until next week. Did you guys get an email?’ No, we did not get an email,” Donovan said of what happened.

The school system said it purchased enough virtual learning devices to meet the demand of students, but that an issue with the supplier triggered a delay in getting the next round of shipments to students.

So far, there have been more than 50,000 requests for Google Chromebrooks. As of Wednesday, the school system said 34,000 were distributed.

“Wake County has done a good job in many other respective schools and other stuff, but only the distribution part, I’m concerned it wasn’t well planned,” one parent said of his experience. “It’s a bit frustrating.”

A spokesperson for WCPSS assured CBS 17 that students who are currently without access to virtual learning will not be left behind, and that every school has printed learning materials available for students.

Still, parents worry their children won’t be able to catch up.

“For my son, yeah, he’s in special education,” said Abdoulaye Kanara. “I don’t think he’s getting the attention that he needs online. So he’s my biggest worry.”

Device distribution is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are three locations to choose from, Apex, Enloe, and Knightdale high schools.

More headlines from CBS17.com: