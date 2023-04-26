RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After filing a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their late daughter, 11-year-old Hailey Brooks, Trey and April Brooks are fighting to make a change.

On Wednesday, they spoke in front of state lawmakers to help the “Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act” become law.

File photo – Trey Brooks (CBS 17)

“I think we all take for granted we show up for the parade that there’s basic safety guidance that’s being followed, that’s ensuring the safety of the parade and its participants and the spectators,” Trey Brooks said.

Just five months after his daughter was killed while dancing in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade, he urged lawmakers to pass HB 633.

“It was a tragedy, but unfortunately it was preventable,” Brooks said.

The bill would make changes to parade preparation across North Carolina.

“I have grandchildren. I want to keep all people safe at parades. And this is an attempt for us to at least to start,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Frank Sossamon (R-32), said. “I know bills like this usually evolve, but to start giving us a greater awareness and consciousness concerning safety when it comes to parades. This helps us and we think it’s going to be good for the state, good for parades.”

The act would require municipalities with more than 35,000 people to have permits before a parade is held.

Each parade would require the police or fire department to inspect each vehicle in the parade, within one week before the event.

Authorities would also have to ensure that each vehicle is properly registered and insured.

The drivers of each vehicle would also have to be at least 25 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

“I think the driver was very inexperienced and panicked. And so, the bill addresses age as well as a basic inspection of the vehicle,” Brooks told lawmakers.

These proposed requirements echo concerns mentioned in the Brooks’ lawsuit against the driver of truck, Landen Glass, C.C. & Co Dance Complex, Greater Raleigh Merchants Association (Shop Local Raleigh), and D&L Floats.

The 56-page lawsuit has a list of allegations against the parties.

The Brooks family said the dance studio was trying to save money by having Glass drive the truck that pulled the float, rather than hiring a certified driver.

They also accuse both the dance studio and Shop Local Raleigh of not doing their due diligence, by not checking drivers for traffic violations or inspecting vehicles or floats involved in the parade.

The family and lawyers also dug into Glass’ after-market truck lift, broken emergency brake line and multiple traffic violations.

“If they would have walked by, they would have seen the parking brake dangling from underneath the driver’s door. If that would have been intact, my daughter probably would still be here today,” Brooks said.

The Brooks are seeking a minimum of $25,000 per claim. There are 10 complaints in the lawsuit.

The “Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act” now goes to the Senate.