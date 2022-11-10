CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Next week, the Wake County School Board will vote on a final version of the school reassignment plan for next year.

Parents had a chance to share their concerns with the board at a public hearing on the second draft of the plan on Thursday night.

The district said the plan would help ease overcrowding at schools and improve certain bus routes.

Only a handful of parents showed up, and most of them were parents of high-schoolers. A big concern of theirs is that the reassignment plan would add more stress to students and completely disrupt their schooling after finally getting into a routine following COVID-19.

School Board Chair Lindsay Mahaffey said this year’s reassignment is different from recent ones because no new schools are opening next year.

“This is really looking at changes that are anticipating new either new schools coming or looking at operational efficiency, especially from a transportation standpoint,” Mahaffey said.

If your child is reassigned, they can stay at their current school, but parents have to provide transportation. Children going into kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade can go to the same school as their siblings next year even if they’re reassigned.

Brad Whelton’s daughter is a freshman at Apex Friendship High School, and is slated to move to Apex High School under the draft of the reassignment plan.

“Changing her is, we might as well uproot and move to another city, another state, somewhere else in the middle of high school,” Whelton said. “It would be devastating to her.”

He said it will be tough to figure out transportation for his daughter when it comes to being picked up from school at 2:15 p.m., but that he will figure it out to keep her at the school she loves.

“When we presented it to her, she was like, ‘no I gotta stay, I love my marching band, I love my teachers, I love my friends, I can’t change’,” Whelton said. “We’re not gonna break her heart.”

Mahaffey said the current draft would impact roughly under 2,500 students. An exact number will be available after the final plan is released.

The board will vote on the plan during their meeting next Wednesday.

To see if your child is affected by the reassignment plan, click here.