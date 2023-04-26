RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of parents wants the Wake County Public School System to put in weapons detection systems in their schools, and they’ve started a petition calling for them.

Multiple guns found on Wake County school campuses this school year, as well as more reported school shootings across the country, have some parents worried about sending their children to class.

“Every time you hear it, it’s gut-wrenching,” Emily, a mom of a second grader who asked us not to use her last name to protect her son’s privacy, said. “I drop my son off at school every day and have to say a little prayer that I’ll see him alive at the end of the day.”

She continued, “He has asked me a lot of questions. ‘What do I do if someone comes in with a gun?'”

She and several other parents started this online petition urging Wake County Public Schools to put in weapons detection systems.

“There’s really no other way to catch weapons,” the mom said.

Other districts that are planning to put in weapons detection systems, or have used them in at least some of their schools, include Johnston, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Guilford and Nash counties.

Wake County Public Schools recently announced the district will use security funding for a visitor screening system.

Emily said she supports that, but wants to see more.

“I do want to see a visitor ID program, I think that’s great,” she said. “But it’s not enough. Just because someone is allowed on campus again doesn’t mean that they’re not going to come in with a weapon.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools issued the following statement:

“We have conducted an independent security audit of our district’s policies, procedures, and facilities. That security audit produced a list of security recommendations. Weapons detection systems were not on that list of recommendations.

Our district continually evaluates new options for security equipment and measures, including weapons detection systems. While these systems are not currently used in our schools, they remain among the options under consideration.”

Finally, Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe also issued a statement.

“All options are on the table as we remain committed to working with the WCPSS and all stakeholders to keep our students, staff and schools safe.”