MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Travelers flying out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon have another choice for parking.

The ParkRDU Express lot, which will have nearly 1,000 parking spaces, will open Sunday, according to the airport.

“ParkRDU Express is a trunk-to-terminal service that offers luggage assistance at your vehicle and a complimentary bottle of water,” the airport said in a release. “Shuttles make the short drive between the Express lot and the terminals 24 hours a day.”

The lot is on International Drive near the FAA tower.

Advance booking for parking spots is recommended at least 24 hours in advance through rdu.com for a guaranteed spot in the traveler’s choice of deck or lot.