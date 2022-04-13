MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport leaders are suggesting travelers keep a close eye on the parking situation as people fly out for Easter.

As of Wednesday morning, two of the three open lots are at least 80 percent full.

The airport tells CBS 17 it’s seeing more passengers on peak days and the airline industry is expecting more people to fly this Easter weekend compared to the past two years.

That’s why airport leaders recommend that people book their parking online. Travelers can find cheaper rates if they book at least 24 hours before their flight.

