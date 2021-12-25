Parking mishap on Christmas Eve ends with an SUV on top of another at Cary Publix

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The end to a crazy Christmas Eve crash in Cary was caught on camera.

One SUV ended up on top of another in a Publix parking lot.

Witnesses told CBS 17 that the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Publix at Millpond Village, which is at the intersection of Kildare Farm and Ten-Ten roads.

Viewers shared two photos with CBS 17. The photos appeared to show that a driver tried to move a grey Subaru SUV forward from one parking space to an adjacent one.

The Subaru SUV appeared to ride up the front of a parked black SUV, coming to rest on the parked SUV’s hood and windshield.

Cary police said the incident did not appear to involve “significant injuries.” It’s not clear if anyone was cited in the incident.