RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bright Hope Way from Levister Court to Keeter Center Drive has been partially closed for a planned sewer improvement project.

Bright Hope Way will be open to local traffic only. The closure is expected to last for three weeks, though work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors, Raleigh Water said Tuesday.

DETOUR:

Motorists travelling eastbound on Levister Court will continue past Bright Hope Way, then turn right on McCauley Street, then turn right on Keeter Center Drive to continue to Bright Hope Way.

Motorists travelling westbound on Keeter Center Drive will turn right on McCauley Street, then turn left on Levister Court to continue to Bright Hope Way.

Motorists approaching these areas should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Motorists approaching this area should be aware of all posted traffic signs, partial closures, traffic cones, and work crews.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.