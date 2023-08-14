The scene along Capital Blvd. after a person was hit by a car. Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed Monday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10:50 p.m. along Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

All lanes heading south on Capital Boulevard at Calvary Drive will be closed overnight into Tuesday for several hours, police said.

Two lanes heading north at the crash scene are also closed.

No other information was available late Monday night.