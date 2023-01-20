WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1.

The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, the town said. The periodic lane closures are necessary to allow crews to install safety barricades along the right of way in advance of scheduled median improvements.

Signs and barrels will be in place directing traffic through the work area. Motorists may wish to avoid the area if possible and choose another route.