RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a left lane closure of northbound Glenwood Avenue between Harvey Street and 1620 Glenwood Ave. for a planned water improvement project.

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday through July 7, according to the city. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors. Access for local traffic will remain open.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, traffic cones, and work crews. Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services, according to the city.