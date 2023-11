RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hammond Road reopened early Wednesday morning following a deadly crash late Tuesday night.

The 400 block of Hammond Road from I-440 inbound was shut down after a car accident that killed one person, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a car accident in the area at around 11:16 p.m. Tuesday. One person was killed in the crash, police said.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.