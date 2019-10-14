Part of I-40 west reopens after crash near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on Interstate 40 Sunday night briefly closed all westbound lanes near Garner in Wake County, officials said.
The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. at exit 303, which is Jones Sausage Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
All westbound lanes were closed for about 10 minutes until the far left lane reopened. Two right lanes were still closed.
The scene was expected to be clear by midnight, according to NC DOT officials, however all lanes reopened around 11 p.m.
