RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police.
This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue.
Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash.
The two people in the car died at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.
Officers said I-440 had been closed “between New Bern Avenue and I-87” and drivers on I-440 are being diverted onto New Bern Avenue at this time.
The highway reopened around 6 a.m.
The crash is still under investigation.
