RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Part of Interstate 440 will be closing overnight for the next few weeks, according to officials.

This is happening at I-440 near Western Boulevard.

Officials said this is so demolition work can take place which is part of the I-440 Improvements Project. You can find information on the project here.

Officials said when the area is closed, it will take place from midnight to 5 a.m. “most weeknights as weather allows and some weekend nights” and will begin this week on the eastbound lanes.

Officials said this is so crews can safely remove the “old westbound I-440 bridge over Western Boulevard.”

There will be a detour in place for drivers that will have them “take I-440 West to the Melbourne Road exit to turn around and return to Western Boulevard. The westbound Western Boulevard detour will follow I-440 East to the Hillsborough Street exit to turn around and return to Western Boulevard.”