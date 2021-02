RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 440 in Raleigh was closed early Saturday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The incident was reported just before midnight Friday along eastbound I-440 between New Bern Avenue and Interstate 87, according to Raleigh police.

Eastbound I-440 was closed in the area after the pedestrian was hit, police said.

Authorities said the highway was expected to be clear by 3 a.m. Saturday.