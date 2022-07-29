RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one lane of Interstate 440 is closed Friday afternoon as crews perform emergency work after a truck hit a bridge, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The incident was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.

DOT officials said the right lane of I-440 west is closed near the bridge. A lane is also closed on Western Boulevard.

A truck with a raised object hitting the underside of the bridge could be spotted at the scene.

DOT officials said crews were checking the bridge for damage.

A traffic alert from the NCDOT said the scene should be clear by 6:30 p.m.