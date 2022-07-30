RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 will be closed again Saturday night into Sunday morning as crews continue to work a bridge that was damaged in a crash Friday, police said.

A wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along westbound I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.

A large truck with an elevated object traveling on Western Boulevard hit the underside of the I-440 bridge, officials said.

Images from the scene showed a damaged metal girder that was hit by the raised object from the truck.

I-440 east at Western Boulevard was closed Friday night into Saturday as crews worked on repairs to the bridge.

Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

Photo by Terrence Evans/CBS 17

Raleigh police said there will be overnight closings until repairs are complete.