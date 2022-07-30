RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 will be closed again Saturday night into Sunday morning as crews continue to work a bridge that was damaged in a crash Friday, police said.
A wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along westbound I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
A large truck with an elevated object traveling on Western Boulevard hit the underside of the I-440 bridge, officials said.
Images from the scene showed a damaged metal girder that was hit by the raised object from the truck.
I-440 east at Western Boulevard was closed Friday night into Saturday as crews worked on repairs to the bridge.
Raleigh police said there will be overnight closings until repairs are complete.