WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of North Main Street / U.S. Highway 1A in Wake Forest is closed due to a water main break, according to a news release from the town.

The southbound side of the street is closed between Juniper Avenue and Walnut Avenue, the town said.

“It is unclear what caused the main to rupture, and there is no word on how many customers have been impacted,” the release said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route, as delays are expected due to the closure. There is no word on how long the closure is expected to last.

The Town of Wake Forest said it would provide more information as it becomes available.