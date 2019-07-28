2 critically injured in crash along NC 540 toll road near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of the Triangle Expressway toll road near Cary was closed for two hours Sunday afternoon after two vehicles crashed, injuring three people, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 4:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Triangle Expressway/N.C. 540 near Exit 62 which is Green Level West Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Both northbound lanes were blocked and both southbound lanes were closed for about 10 minutes. One southbound lane later reopened and all northbound lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Two people were critically injured when they were hit by an SUV while outside their pickup truck on N.C. 540, officials said.

The wreck happened after a pickup truck towing a small trailer had the trailer come loose. The driver of the pickup stopped and two people got out of pickup truck in the middle travel lane to try to reattach the trailer, officials said.

The two people were then hit by a black Jeep and suffered life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They were rushed to Duke Hospital for treatment.

A third person who stayed inside the pickup truck suffered cuts in the crash.

