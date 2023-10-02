ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Several roads along the Wake and Franklin County line will be updated, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The S.T. Wooten Corporation, of Wilson, was awarded the $2.3 million contract to resurface N.C. 39 from N.C. 97 to U.S. 64.

In addition, the following sections of six secondary roads will be resurfaced:

Darius Pearce Road from Bethlehem Church Road to U.S. 401,

Pilot-Riley Road from Pearces Road to Gay Road,

Bob Richards Road from Old Halifax Road to Robbins Road,

Gay Road from Pilot-Riley Road to the Wake County line,

Johnson Town Road from Pike Ridge Road to Pearces Road, and

Gay Town Road from Hopkins Chapel Road to the Franklin County line.

All these roads will see milling, resurfacing, and shoulder reconstruction. Work can begin as soon as March and is scheduled to be complete by fall 2025.