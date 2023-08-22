RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police shut down one direction of New Bern Avenue for about a half hour after a man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The inbound lanes of New Bern Avenue were closed around 9:15 p.m. near Trawick Road, according to authorities.

The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:05 p.m. a pedestrian was hit by a car along New Bern Avenue, which is U.S. 64 Business. The westbound lanes of the road were closed.

The man who was hit by a car was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the car involved remained at the scene after the crash with the pedestrian.

The incident is still under investigation

No other information was released.