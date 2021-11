Gas leak on New Hope Road in Raleigh (Lillian Donahue, CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak closed part of New Hope Road in Raleigh Saturday morning, officials said.

The road is closed between Donna Road and Buffaloe, according to Raleigh Fire Department.

Dominion Energy and two units have been on the scene since 11:22 a.m.

Officials said a contractor cut through a line and caused the leak.

The cleanup should be completed approximately at 4 p.m.