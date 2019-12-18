Part of Poole Rd. closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. as Raleigh police investigate after cars shot into

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Poole Road is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as Raleigh police investigate after a cars were shot into.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Officials initially said no one had been shot in the incident. Rather, one victim drove to WakeMed and another was taken to the hospital. Officials said both were injured by glass.

Police did not know how many shooters there may have been. Each victim was in a different car.

A CBS 17 crew observed bullet holes in a red Sedan.

All but one southbound lane of Poole Road is closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information is released.

