RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will close the southbound lane of the 1200 block of North Smithfield Road in Knightdale between Argon and Malabys Church drives for a sewer line repair at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The closure is expected to last through 5 p.m. on Thursday, though work schedules are subject to change based on weather and other factors, the city said.

Drivers approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible. They should be aware of all posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones and work crews.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If an interruption of services occurs, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or door hanger.