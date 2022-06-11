RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard was closed for more than a half hour Saturday night after three children were hit by a minivan while crossing the busy road, police said.

At least two southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed after the incident was reported around 8:50 p.m. at New Hope Church Road, according to Raleigh police.

The children — a 9-year-old boy, a teenage boy and a teenage girl — were crossing Capital Boulevard outside a crosswalk area when they were hit by the driver of a minivan, Raleigh police said.

The children were crossing the road in an area that was not in a crosswalk. The minivan was traveling at a “low rate of speed” when the collision happened, police said.

All three children had injuries that were not considered serious, according to police.

The 9-year-old boy and the teen girl were taken to a nearby hospital “only as a precaution,” Raleigh police said.

The minivan driver remained at the scene after the collision and will likely not be charged, police said.

The lanes of U.S. 1 — just south of the split of U.S. 1 and U.S. 401 — were reopened by 9:40 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.