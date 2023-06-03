GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A key road in Garner was closed for about a half-hour Saturday afternoon after a woman was hit by a vehicle, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said U.S. 70 westbound was closed around 3:20 p.m. near Mechanical Boulevard.

The Garner Police Department said a female was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

On a North Carolina Department of Transportation camera view, a person was seen lying in the road at the intersection. An SUV was stopped nearby and there were emergency vehicles at the scene, the NCDOT camera showed.

Police said the driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The road reopened just after 3:50 p.m. Initially, the NCDOT said the road should reopen by 5:22 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, according to police.