RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave.

As of 12:28 p.m., NCDOT reported the crash was cleared.

They had previously expected the roads to reopen at about 2:02 p.m.

