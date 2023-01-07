WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. are reduced after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Parts of northbound and southbound Capital Blvd./US 1 near Purnell/Harris Road are reduced to one lane, they said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose another route.

As of 9:15 a.m., emergency personnel remained at the scene.

No word on if there are any injuries.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.